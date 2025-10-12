Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 38.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $324.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

