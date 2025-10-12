Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.8889.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 885.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BNL opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Further Reading

