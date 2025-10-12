Brokerages Set Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI) Target Price at $31.64

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.6364.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

GEMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gemini Space Station from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station Stock Down 8.3%

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

Shares of Gemini Space Station stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Gemini Space Station has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $45.89.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.