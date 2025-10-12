Brokerages Set Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) PT at $10.50

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $4,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,863,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,189,079.50. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,995,100 shares of company stock worth $21,504,700. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,235,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 451,611 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,247,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 385,476 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.80.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 599.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

