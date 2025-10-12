Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cummins’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $6.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.43.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $413.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $440.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

In other news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 92,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,578,000 after acquiring an additional 142,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

