Brokers Offer Predictions for BP’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Melius started coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BP from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on BP from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

NYSE:BP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $35.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $46.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.29%.BP’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BP by 486.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,687 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 444,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 163,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

