Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZLFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Bunzl stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

