Bunzl’s (BNZL) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 2,350 target price on the stock.
BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,728.
Bunzl Trading Up 0.5%
Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 77.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bunzl
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
