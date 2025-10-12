Bunzl’s (BNZL) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 target price on the stock.

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,436 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,407.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,436.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,634. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,675.38, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 77.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunzl will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.