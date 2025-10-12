BWS Financial Weighs in on TriMas’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – BWS Financial raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on TriMas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $35.84 on Friday. TriMas has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in TriMas by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 3,802.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $17,385,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

