BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.5750.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This trade represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,733,000 after buying an additional 192,363 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after buying an additional 741,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after buying an additional 926,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after buying an additional 1,273,895 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

