Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.7083.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Calumet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet in the second quarter worth about $577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Calumet by 18,512.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 182,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calumet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. Calumet has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

