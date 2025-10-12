Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.64.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$43.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$34.92 and a 12 month high of C$52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$307,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 895,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,323,772. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.17, for a total transaction of C$903,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,553.33. This represents a 90.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

