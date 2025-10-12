Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive View of AJG FY2025 Earnings

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Tunis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2026 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $301.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $275.56 and a 12 month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total transaction of $3,825,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total transaction of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,928. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.1% in the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

