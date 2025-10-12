Capital Group Global Equity ETF $CGGE Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period.

CGGE opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

