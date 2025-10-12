CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 price target on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.50.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 102.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 254.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 17,953 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

