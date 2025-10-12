Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.10.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$24.25 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

