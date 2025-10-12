Centene Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 101,459 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 40,939 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

Centene Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Centene stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 131,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

