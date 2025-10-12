CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.9%

About CES Energy Solutions

CEU stock opened at C$8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$5.59 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.26.

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.