CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.68.
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
