Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.1538.

CHYM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Chime Financial Trading Down 8.0%

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34. Chime Financial has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $528.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Chime Financial

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

See Also

