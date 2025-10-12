China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) versus enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Critical Survey

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy -143.28% -19.23% -16.22% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for enCore Energy and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 1 1 1 1 2.50 China Natural Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

enCore Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given enCore Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

enCore Energy has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares enCore Energy and China Natural Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy $58.33 million 10.81 -$61.39 million ($0.35) -9.63 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 2.08 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than enCore Energy.

Summary

enCore Energy beats China Natural Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feishang Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

