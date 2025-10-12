Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after WBB Securities raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $199.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.76, but opened at $116.40. WBB Securities currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $114.36, with a volume of 253,810 shares trading hands.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.22. On average, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

