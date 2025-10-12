Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $16,815,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $883,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 45.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.7%

CINF stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.