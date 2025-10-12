Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cingulate Inc. ( NASDAQ:CING Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.21% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.75.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

