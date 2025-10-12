Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $21.05. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleanspark shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 13,987,657 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cleanspark from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleanspark

In related news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $581,062.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,473.44. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $8,109,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $5,925,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 115.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,809 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cleanspark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Stock Down 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

