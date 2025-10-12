Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 327 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 535 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 501.88.

LON:CBG opened at GBX 438.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 397.13. The firm has a market cap of £659.60 million, a PE ratio of -655.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.83 and a 1-year high of GBX 563.50.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

