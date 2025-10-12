Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $351.63 and last traded at $357.01. 16,691,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 11,091,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.00.

Specifically, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.88, for a total value of $3,458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,475,608.64. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.12.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.06 and a 200 day moving average of $287.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $510,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504,068 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

