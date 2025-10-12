Comparing Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM)

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Brothers has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farmer Brothers $342.28 million 0.11 -$14.52 million ($0.68) -2.56

This table compares Drinks Americas and Farmer Brothers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Drinks Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmer Brothers.

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and Farmer Brothers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A Farmer Brothers -4.24% -16.12% -3.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Drinks Americas and Farmer Brothers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Farmer Brothers 1 1 0 0 1.50

Farmer Brothers has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Summary

Farmer Brothers beats Drinks Americas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drinks Americas

(Get Free Report)

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Farmer Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It also engage installation, repair, and refurbishment services for an array of coffee, tea, and juice equipment. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, and large institutional buyers and national account customers. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as website. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

