Comparing Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.06% 7.72% 5.59% Inogen -7.58% -13.77% -8.52%

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $292.98 million 1.08 $16.96 million $0.62 22.94 Inogen $335.70 million 0.66 -$35.89 million ($1.06) -7.70

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Inogen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tactile Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Inogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Inogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 5 1 1 2.43 Inogen 1 1 1 0 2.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Inogen has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Inogen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Simeox airway clearance; batteries; and related accessories. It also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

