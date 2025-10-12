Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,870.
Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 to GBX 2,900 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,750 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,000 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.
