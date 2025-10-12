Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.7273.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

