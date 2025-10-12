Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $30.47.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

