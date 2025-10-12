Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $2,333,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $247.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

