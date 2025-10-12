CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $137.04 and last traded at $138.43. 43,431,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 23,106,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.08.

Specifically, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 691,243 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $96,400,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 336,663 shares in the company, valued at $46,951,021.98. The trade was a 67.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 907,277 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $128,071,221.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,852,133.28. This represents a 73.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 372,706 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $52,611,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 959,976 shares in the company, valued at $135,510,212.16. The trade was a 27.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $165.00 target price on CoreWeave and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a "reduce" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $127.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvidia Corp lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,701,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,030,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

