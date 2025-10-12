Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.9091.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares in the company, valued at $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 49,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

