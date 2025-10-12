Critical Review: Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) versus Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 3 5 0 2.44 Westrock Coffee 1 0 3 0 2.50

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus target price of $92.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $22.12 billion 1.83 $1.53 billion $4.86 18.09 Westrock Coffee $850.73 million 0.50 -$80.30 million ($0.94) -4.73

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Westrock Coffee”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Westrock Coffee -9.28% -64.79% -4.31%

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Westrock Coffee on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings. The SS&T segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company offers coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

