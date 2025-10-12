CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $238.10 and last traded at $241.80, with a volume of 17942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSW Industrials from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $269.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $50,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,308.03. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,397 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.38.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%.The business had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

