Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Curaleaf Trading Down 8.0%

Shares of CURLF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

