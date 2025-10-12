DA Davidson Forecasts Higher Earnings for Costco Wholesale

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2026 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $907.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $930.01 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $867.34 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $952.05 and its 200 day moving average is $971.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $7,588,685 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.