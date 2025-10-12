DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $289.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.26 and a fifty-two week high of $300.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.