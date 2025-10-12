DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $75.31 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.3845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

