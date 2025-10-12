DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,989 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ovintiv Stock Down 5.7%

OVV stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.