DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

