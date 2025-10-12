DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3,388 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.