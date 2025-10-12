DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 654 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in American International Group by 169.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 115,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 175.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

