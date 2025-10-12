DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 657 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM opened at $242.67 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average is $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

