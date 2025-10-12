DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 803 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $1,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 253,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $228.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

