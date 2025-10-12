DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $702,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,862,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,030,000 after buying an additional 4,138,846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 6,036,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,869,000 after buying an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,478,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,226,000 after buying an additional 240,568 shares during the period. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,711,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,933,000.
Shares of VTWO opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.43.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
