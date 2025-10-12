DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston $LW

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after buying an additional 861,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 670,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,359,000 after buying an additional 648,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cfra Research upgraded Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.59. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

