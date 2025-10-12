DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $71,418,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 213,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,434,000 after buying an additional 142,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $6,313,000.

IYK opened at $68.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

